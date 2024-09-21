Coq Inu Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (COQ)

Coq Inu (COQ) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. One Coq Inu token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Coq Inu has a total market cap of $103.02 million and $2.91 million worth of Coq Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Coq Inu has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000067 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.22 or 0.00266429 BTC.

Coq Inu Profile

Coq Inu’s total supply is 69,420,000,000,000 tokens. Coq Inu’s official Twitter account is @coqinuavax. Coq Inu’s official website is www.coqinu.com.

Coq Inu Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coq Inu (COQ) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. Coq Inu has a current supply of 69,420,000,000,000. The last known price of Coq Inu is 0.00000149 USD and is down -6.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 110 active market(s) with $3,021,534.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.coqinu.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coq Inu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coq Inu should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coq Inu using one of the exchanges listed above.

