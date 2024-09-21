crvUSD (CRVUSD) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $11.25 Million

crvUSD (CRVUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. crvUSD has a total market cap of $70.00 million and $11.25 million worth of crvUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, crvUSD has traded down 0% against the dollar. One crvUSD token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001580 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Get crvUSD alerts:

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000067 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.22 or 0.00266429 BTC.

crvUSD Token Profile

crvUSD’s total supply is 70,023,842 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,173,841 tokens. crvUSD’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance. crvUSD’s official website is crvusd.curve.fi.

Buying and Selling crvUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “crvUSD (CRVUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. crvUSD has a current supply of 70,376,986.75768186. The last known price of crvUSD is 0.99742815 USD and is down -0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 142 active market(s) with $9,535,035.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://crvusd.curve.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as crvUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire crvUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy crvUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for crvUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for crvUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.