DeepOnion (ONION) Hits Market Capitalization of $696,876.44

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $696,876.44 and approximately $3.12 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for $0.0506 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.64 or 0.00073743 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00020019 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00007071 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001576 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000102 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 35.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24,758.05 or 0.39147408 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @thedeeponion and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

[Telegram](https://t.me/GetDeepOnion)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/tV8fN3FM97)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/deeponionx/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/DeepOnionOfficial)

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

