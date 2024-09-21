Dent Price Reaches $0.0009 on Exchanges (DENT)

Dent (DENT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. One Dent token can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dent has a market cap of $90.48 million and approximately $2.57 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dent has traded up 12.1% against the dollar.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000067 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.07 or 0.00267264 BTC.

Dent Token Profile

Dent launched on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dent’s official website is www.dentwireless.com. The Reddit community for Dent is https://reddit.com/r/dent.

Dent Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized platform, created by DENT Wireless Ltd in Hong Kong, which facilitates the buying, selling, and donation of mobile data in a “Data Sharing Economy”. Founded in 2014 by Tero Katajainen, it aims to disrupt international roaming, provide transparent data pricing, and ensure users receive optimal data prices from suitable operators. The platform’s currency, the DENT Token, powers its blockchain-based trading system, allowing users to trade data packages on the Ethereum blockchain. This innovative approach positions DENT as a driving force in mobile data market evolution, promoting both competition and transparency.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

