Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRREF) Announces $0.04 Dividend

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRREF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

Get Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS DRREF traded up C$0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$7.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,686. Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$5.39 and a one year high of C$7.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.72 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.61.

About Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.