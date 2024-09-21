ERC20 (ERC20) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $2.11 Million

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 50.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. One ERC20 token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. ERC20 has a total market capitalization of $2.11 million and $98.13 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ERC20 has traded down 50.2% against the dollar.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00008965 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001120 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63,289.42 or 1.00010898 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00013628 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00008061 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00006906 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000040 BTC.

ERC20 (CRYPTO:ERC20) is a token. It launched on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 1,200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00186913 USD and is down -50.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $98.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

