Ergo Price Reaches $0.74 (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.74 or 0.00001172 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ergo has a market capitalization of $57.23 million and approximately $242,614.21 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ergo has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,963.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $343.27 or 0.00545049 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00009103 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.83 or 0.00106106 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $176.72 or 0.00280598 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00030636 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00032125 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.96 or 0.00077732 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 77,564,364 coins and its circulating supply is 77,564,004 coins. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

