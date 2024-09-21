Fetch.ai (FET) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $1.69 Billion

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for approximately $1.61 or 0.00002552 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $1.69 billion and approximately $183.07 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00043519 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00013476 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00007428 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004339 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,630,547,141 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,456,327 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (FET) is a collaboration between SingularityNET, Fetch.AI, and Ocean Protocol, aiming to create a leading open-source AI foundation. This initiative focuses on developing decentralized Artificial Superintelligence (ASI) while ensuring broad community control and diverse input. Initially, the alliance will merge AGIX and OCEAN tokens into FET on the Ethereum blockchain. This is the first phase, setting the stage for the comprehensive integration of decentralized AI technologies. In the second phase, FET tokens will transition to ASI tokens, supporting multiple blockchain environments to facilitate broader adoption and functionality. Founders include Ben Goertzel, Humayun Sheikh, and Trent McConaghy, emphasizing a unified approach to AI development across various platforms.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

