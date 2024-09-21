First Digital USD (FDUSD) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.41 Billion

First Digital USD (FDUSD) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 21st. Over the last week, First Digital USD has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One First Digital USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001579 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. First Digital USD has a total market capitalization of $2.94 billion and approximately $2.41 billion worth of First Digital USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Get First Digital USD alerts:

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000067 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.69 or 0.00266220 BTC.

First Digital USD Profile

First Digital USD’s genesis date was May 29th, 2023. First Digital USD’s total supply is 2,941,366,062 tokens. The official website for First Digital USD is firstdigitallabs.com. First Digital USD’s official Twitter account is @fdlabshq.

Buying and Selling First Digital USD

According to CryptoCompare, “First Digital USD (FDUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. First Digital USD has a current supply of 2,941,366,061.86. The last known price of First Digital USD is 0.99995561 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 366 active market(s) with $5,407,697,874.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://firstdigitallabs.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as First Digital USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade First Digital USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase First Digital USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for First Digital USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for First Digital USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.