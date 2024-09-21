Fusionist (ACE) Price Hits $2.38 on Major Exchanges

Fusionist (ACE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. One Fusionist token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.38 or 0.00003785 BTC on major exchanges. Fusionist has a market capitalization of $89.06 million and approximately $10.89 million worth of Fusionist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Fusionist has traded up 4.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Fusionist

Fusionist’s total supply is 146,307,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,356,687 tokens. The official message board for Fusionist is medium.com/@fusionistio. Fusionist’s official Twitter account is @fusionistio. The official website for Fusionist is ace.fusionist.io.

Buying and Selling Fusionist

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusionist (ACE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Fusionist has a current supply of 146,307,870 with 37,356,687 in circulation. The last known price of Fusionist is 2.33063112 USD and is down -4.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 116 active market(s) with $11,761,458.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ace.fusionist.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusionist directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusionist should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fusionist using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

