Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,557 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Salesforce alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 186.7% during the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 2,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 100 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 816.7% in the second quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 3,125.0% during the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 129 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce Price Performance

NYSE CRM opened at $266.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $258.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.94, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $254.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $266.67. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $193.68 and a 1 year high of $318.71.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 28.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRM. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $306.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRM

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total transaction of $1,400,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,193,087.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.32, for a total transaction of $228,265.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,368,357.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 5,600 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total value of $1,400,952.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,193,087.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,576 shares of company stock valued at $16,957,573 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.