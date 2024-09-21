GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.05 Million

GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. GensoKishi Metaverse has a market capitalization of $3.84 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of GensoKishi Metaverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GensoKishi Metaverse token can currently be bought for $0.0096 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, GensoKishi Metaverse has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GensoKishi Metaverse Token Profile

GensoKishi Metaverse’s genesis date was January 27th, 2022. GensoKishi Metaverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 399,357,800 tokens. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official Twitter account is @genso_meta and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GensoKishi Metaverse is genso.game.

Buying and Selling GensoKishi Metaverse

According to CryptoCompare, “GENSOKISHI Online -META WORLD- is a GameFi of Elemental Knights Online. Anyone can start the game for free, resell the items acquired in the game on the NFT Marketplace, buy the rights and sell costumes made by themselves, and communicate with people from all over the world.”

