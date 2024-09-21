GXChain 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $4,079.24 (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. GXChain has a market cap of $24.25 million and $4,079.24 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000511 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GXChain has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 72.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000303 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “## What is GXChain (GXC)?GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

