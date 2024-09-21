Horizen Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $128.86 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8.34 or 0.00013193 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Horizen has a total market cap of $128.86 million and approximately $4.28 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Horizen has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.18 or 0.00049336 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00037477 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000278 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Horizen Profile

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 15,456,912 coins. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

