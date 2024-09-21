Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF (ICLO) to Issue Dividend of $0.16 on September 27th

Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF (BATS:ICLO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, September 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1614 per share on Friday, September 27th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF Stock Performance

ICLO stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.77. 67,338 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.67.

About Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF

The Invesco Aaa Clo Floating Rate Note ETF (ICLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in USD-denominated floating rate CLOs that are rated AAA or equivalent. ICLO was launched on Dec 9, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

