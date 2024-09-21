Invesco High Yield Select ETF (BATS:HIYS) Increases Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

Invesco High Yield Select ETF (BATS:HIYSGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1478 per share on Friday, September 27th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco High Yield Select ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Invesco High Yield Select ETF Stock Performance

BATS HIYS traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.09. The stock had a trading volume of 390 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.49.

About Invesco High Yield Select ETF

The Invesco High Yield Select ETF (HIYS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that broadly invests in high-yield, corporate debt securities of various maturities from around the world. The fund uses derivatives to manage duration and hedge risks.

