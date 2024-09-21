Invesco MSCI USA ETF (PBUS) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 23rd

Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, September 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1748 per share on Friday, September 27th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco MSCI USA ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Invesco MSCI USA ETF stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.00. The stock had a trading volume of 12,187 shares. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.02. Invesco MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $24.94 and a 52-week high of $28.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.06 and a 200 day moving average of $53.46.

The Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (PBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of mid and large-cap US stocks. PBUS was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

