Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF (BATS:IMSI) Declares Dividend of $0.17

Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF (BATS:IMSI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1716 per share on Friday, September 27th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.
Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF Stock Performance
BATS IMSI traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $51.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.17.
Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF Company Profile
