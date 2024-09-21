Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF (IMSI) to Issue Dividend of $0.17 on September 27th

Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF (BATS:IMSI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, September 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1716 per share on Friday, September 27th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.
Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
IMSI traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.46 and its 200-day moving average is $51.17.
About Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF
- What is a support level?
- Take Advantage of Village Farms Stock as Cannabis Market Evolves
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/16 – 9/20
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Don’t Miss These 3 Retail Stocks for Fall Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.