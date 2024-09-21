Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFS) to Issue Dividend of $0.21 on September 27th

Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, September 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.2052 per share on Friday, September 27th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.
Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Performance
BATS:OMFS traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $39.55. 18,543 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.66 million, a P/E ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.88.
About Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF
