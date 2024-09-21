Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP) Increases Dividend to $0.23 Per Share

Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.2265 per share on Friday, September 27th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

NYSEARCA:PBP traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.94. The company had a trading volume of 11,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,526. Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF has a 52 week low of $20.63 and a 52 week high of $22.99. The firm has a market cap of $102.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.27.

The Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (PBP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index that uses a covered-call strategy to provide long exposure to the S&P 500 and selling call options thereon. PBP was launched on Dec 20, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

