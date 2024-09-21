IOTA (MIOTA) Price Reaches $0.14 on Top Exchanges

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. One IOTA coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000228 BTC on major exchanges. IOTA has a market capitalization of $496.47 million and approximately $13.90 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, IOTA has traded 12.5% higher against the dollar.

Get IOTA alerts:

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000682 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000016 BTC.

IOTA Coin Profile

IOTA (MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,440,020,224 coins. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org.

Buying and Selling IOTA

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IOTA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOTA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.