iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,368 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $27,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

IVV stock opened at $572.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $553.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $537.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $411.02 and a 12 month high of $576.10. The company has a market cap of $494.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

