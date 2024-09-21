KILT Protocol Price Hits $0.18 on Major Exchanges (KILT)

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. In the last week, KILT Protocol has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. KILT Protocol has a total market cap of $27.36 million and approximately $200,565.83 worth of KILT Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KILT Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000287 BTC on major exchanges.

KILT Protocol Profile

KILT Protocol’s launch date was November 24th, 2021. KILT Protocol’s total supply is 151,251,450 tokens. The official website for KILT Protocol is kilt.io. The official message board for KILT Protocol is medium.com/kilt-protocol. The Reddit community for KILT Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/kiltprotocol/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KILT Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kiltprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KILT Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KILT Protocol is a blockchain platform designed for the decentralised management of digital identities and credentials. Developed by BOTLabs GmbH under the leadership of Ingo Rübe, KILT leverages Substrate to facilitate secure and private verification processes across multiple sectors. This protocol addresses the crucial need for reliable digital identity management while ensuring user privacy and control over personal data.”

