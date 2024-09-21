Komodo (KMD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $35.10 Million

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. Komodo has a market capitalization of $35.10 million and $1.07 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000410 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.64 or 0.00048654 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00037201 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00013156 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000280 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 140,450,535 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

