Lego Coin Price Tops $0.0086 (LEGO)

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 21st. In the last seven days, Lego Coin has traded down 17.3% against the US dollar. One Lego Coin token can now be bought for $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Lego Coin has a total market capitalization of $9,000.00 billion and $5.71 worth of Lego Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Lego Coin Token Profile

Lego Coin launched on April 20th, 2022. Lego Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 tokens. Lego Coin’s official Twitter account is @legocoinlive and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lego Coin’s official website is www.legocoinlive.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “LEGOCOIN ($LEGO) is a social meme token with goals to contribute in social and creativity movement all around the world through your favorite toys: LEGO.

[Telegram](https://t.me/LegoCoinLive)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40420705/legocoin%5Fwhitepaper-v1.pdf)”

Buying and Selling Lego Coin

