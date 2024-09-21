Mantle Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.08 Billion (MNT)

Mantle (MNT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 21st. One Mantle token can currently be bought for approximately $0.64 or 0.00001012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mantle has a total market cap of $2.08 billion and approximately $72.70 million worth of Mantle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mantle has traded up 10.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000067 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $167.86 or 0.00266529 BTC.

Mantle Profile

Mantle’s total supply is 6,219,316,795 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,266,841,707 tokens. The official website for Mantle is www.mantle.xyz. Mantle’s official Twitter account is @0xmantle. Mantle’s official message board is www.mantle.xyz/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Mantle (MNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Mantle has a current supply of 6,219,316,794.99 with 3,266,841,707.8368406 in circulation. The last known price of Mantle is 0.59745584 USD and is down -2.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $88,444,453.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mantle.xyz/.”

