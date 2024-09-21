Maverick Protocol (MAV) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $85.82 Million

Maverick Protocol (MAV) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. Maverick Protocol has a market capitalization of $85.82 million and approximately $3.20 million worth of Maverick Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maverick Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000356 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Maverick Protocol has traded up 11.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maverick Protocol Token Profile

Maverick Protocol launched on June 28th, 2022. Maverick Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 380,647,579 tokens. Maverick Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/maverick-protocol. Maverick Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mavprotocol. Maverick Protocol’s official website is www.mav.xyz.

Maverick Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maverick Protocol (MAV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Maverick Protocol has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 380,647,579.01116383 in circulation. The last known price of Maverick Protocol is 0.21911165 USD and is down -4.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 118 active market(s) with $4,609,324.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mav.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maverick Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maverick Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

