MetFi Price Hits $0.49 on Top Exchanges (METFI)

MetFi (METFI) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. MetFi has a total market capitalization of $91.51 million and approximately $243,707.39 worth of MetFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetFi token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00000777 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, MetFi has traded up 4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MetFi Profile

MetFi’s genesis date was May 20th, 2022. MetFi’s total supply is 481,256,354 tokens and its circulating supply is 186,211,541 tokens. The official website for MetFi is app.metfi.io. MetFi’s official Twitter account is @metfi_dao. MetFi’s official message board is medium.com/@metfi_dao.

MetFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetFi (METFI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MetFi has a current supply of 481,256,353.982302 with 12,766,283.74636426 in circulation. The last known price of MetFi is 0.48698126 USD and is up 0.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $247,929.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.metfi.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

