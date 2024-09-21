Mixin Price Tops $110.22 on Top Exchanges (XIN)

Mixin (XIN) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 21st. One Mixin token can currently be purchased for approximately $110.22 or 0.00174238 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Mixin has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar. Mixin has a total market capitalization of $66.03 million and approximately $37,184.22 worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mixin Profile

Mixin was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 599,081 tokens. Mixin’s official Twitter account is @mixin_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mixin’s official message board is medium.com/mixinnetwork. The Reddit community for Mixin is https://reddit.com/r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Mixin is mixin.one.

According to CryptoCompare, “Mixin (XIN) bills itself as a free and lightning-fast peer-to-peer transactional network for digital assets. Leveraging Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) and Byzantine Fault-Tolerant protocols, Mixin aspires to help other blockchains ‘achieve trillions of TPS, sub-second final confirmations, zero transaction fees, enhanced privacy, and unlimited extensibility’.

_Blockchain data provided by: [Blockchair](https://blockchair.com/mixin) (Main Source), [Mixin Network](https://mixin.one/) (Backup)_”

Buying and Selling Mixin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mixin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mixin using one of the exchanges listed above.

