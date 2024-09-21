Nano Price Hits $0.93 on Top Exchanges (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. One Nano coin can now be bought for about $0.93 or 0.00001483 BTC on exchanges. Nano has a market capitalization of $124.45 million and $1.28 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nano has traded up 2.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,963.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $343.27 or 0.00545049 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00009103 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66.83 or 0.00106106 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.72 or 0.00280598 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00030636 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00032125 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.96 or 0.00077732 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official message board for Nano is blog.nano.org. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

