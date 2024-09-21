Navcoin (NAV) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $4,064.78

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. Navcoin has a market cap of $2.59 million and approximately $4,064.78 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0397 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.32 or 0.00073225 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00019962 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00007067 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000102 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 35.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24,755.64 or 0.39134112 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

