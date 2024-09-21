NEAR Protocol 24 Hour Volume Reaches $255.44 Million (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.54 or 0.00007205 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $5.13 billion and $255.44 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00043108 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00013314 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00007360 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004339 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000597 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,211,475,992 coins and its circulating supply is 1,131,835,779 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,211,383,326 with 1,131,495,293 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 4.31744282 USD and is down -3.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 451 active market(s) with $296,774,620.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.