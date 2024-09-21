OKC Token (OKT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $292,798.62

OKC Token (OKT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. One OKC Token token can currently be bought for approximately $6.82 or 0.00010776 BTC on exchanges. OKC Token has a market cap of $268.53 million and approximately $292,798.62 worth of OKC Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, OKC Token has traded up 2.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000067 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $169.07 or 0.00267264 BTC.

About OKC Token

OKC Token’s launch date was January 17th, 2021. OKC Token’s total supply is 11,547,688 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,847,468 tokens. OKC Token’s official message board is medium.com/@okcofficial. The official website for OKC Token is www.okx.com/okc. OKC Token’s official Twitter account is @okcnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OKT Chain (OKT) is a decentralised blockchain platform developed by OKX, featuring high performance, EVM compatibility, and decentralised governance. The OKT token is used for transaction fees, staking, governance, and as an integral part of the DeFi ecosystem on the chain. Star Xu, the founder of OKX, and Joe Zhong, a technologist with a rich background in blockchain, are key figures behind its creation and development.”

