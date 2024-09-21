Orchid (OXT) Price Tops $0.0778 on Major Exchanges

Orchid (OXT) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 21st. In the last week, Orchid has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0778 or 0.00000123 BTC on exchanges. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $76.19 million and approximately $1.48 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Orchid Profile

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Orchid

Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation.

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

