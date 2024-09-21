Pepe (PEPE) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $3.47 Billion

Pepe (PEPE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. In the last seven days, Pepe has traded up 5.8% against the dollar. Pepe has a total market cap of $3.47 billion and approximately $393.32 million worth of Pepe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pepe token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000067 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.22 or 0.00266429 BTC.

Pepe Profile

Pepe was first traded on April 14th, 2023. Pepe’s total supply is 420,689,899,999,995 tokens. Pepe’s official website is www.pepe.vip. Pepe’s official Twitter account is @pepecoineth.

Buying and Selling Pepe

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepe (PEPE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pepe has a current supply of 420,689,899,999,994.8. The last known price of Pepe is 0.0000081 USD and is down -3.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 448 active market(s) with $680,903,786.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.pepe.vip/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pepe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pepe using one of the exchanges listed above.

