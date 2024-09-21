PotCoin (POT) One Day Volume Reaches $8.62

PotCoin (POT) traded 46% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $266,122.06 and approximately $8.62 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000173 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00008781 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.05 or 0.00106022 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00010844 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000093 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001576 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

