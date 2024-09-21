pzETH Price Hits $3,065.75 on Top Exchanges (PZETH)

pzETH (PZETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. One pzETH token can now be purchased for approximately $3,065.75 or 0.04855572 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, pzETH has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar. pzETH has a market cap of $51.71 million and approximately $102,599.23 worth of pzETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Get pzETH alerts:

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000067 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.22 or 0.00266429 BTC.

About pzETH

pzETH’s launch date was June 26th, 2024. pzETH’s total supply is 54,027 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,866 tokens. pzETH’s official Twitter account is @renzoprotocol. The official website for pzETH is www.renzoprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling pzETH

According to CryptoCompare, “pzETH (PZETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. pzETH has a current supply of 54,047.95660261. The last known price of pzETH is 3,012.85932275 USD and is up 3.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $298,583.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.renzoprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pzETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade pzETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase pzETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for pzETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for pzETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.