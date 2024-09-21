QUINT 24-Hour Volume Reaches $4,103.54 (QUINT)

QUINT (QUINT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. One QUINT token can now be purchased for about $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, QUINT has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar. QUINT has a total market cap of $4.84 million and $4,103.54 worth of QUINT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

QUINT Token Profile

QUINT was first traded on April 20th, 2022. QUINT’s total supply is 784,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 tokens. The official website for QUINT is quint.io. QUINT’s official Twitter account is @projectquint and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling QUINT

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quint Ecosystem’s flagship token, QUINT, has real-world incentives and physical asset creation; it brings real-world luxury to users through the power of metaverse.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUINT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUINT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

