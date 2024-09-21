Request Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $746,800.70 (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. One Request token can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000172 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Request has a total market capitalization of $83.49 million and approximately $746,800.70 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Request has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar.

Get Request alerts:

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00008943 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001105 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,249.10 or 1.00009411 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00013620 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00008044 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00006899 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,579,985 tokens and its circulating supply is 768,684,253 tokens. Request’s official website is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official message board for Request is request.network/blog. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,579,984.5848095 with 768,684,253.2886523 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.10604471 USD and is down -2.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 137 active market(s) with $2,021,172.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.