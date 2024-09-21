Sapphire 1-Day Volume Reaches $1,097.74 (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 11.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. One Sapphire coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Sapphire has traded down 36.3% against the dollar. Sapphire has a total market cap of $2.52 million and approximately $1,097.74 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Get Sapphire alerts:

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,597.90 or 0.04128027 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00043352 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007255 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00010797 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00013393 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00007406 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Sapphire Coin Profile

Sapphire (CRYPTO:SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,895,555,592 coins and its circulating supply is 1,874,926,169 coins. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

[Telegram](https://t.me/sapphirecore)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/v57uFHk)”

Sapphire Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sapphire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sapphire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.