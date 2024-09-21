Stratis (STRAX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $238,953.53

Stratis (STRAX) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. In the last week, Stratis has traded up 15.4% against the US dollar. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for about $0.0534 or 0.00000084 BTC on exchanges. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $21.46 million and approximately $238,953.53 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Get Stratis alerts:

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,622.81 or 0.04144609 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00043812 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00007325 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00010903 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00013457 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00007444 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.