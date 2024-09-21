TrueUSD (TUSD) Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 21st. In the last week, TrueUSD has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TrueUSD token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001587 BTC on popular exchanges. TrueUSD has a market capitalization of $495.10 million and approximately $27.95 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TrueUSD Token Profile

TrueUSD’s genesis date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 495,601,553 tokens. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @tusdio. TrueUSD’s official website is tusd.io. TrueUSD’s official message board is trueusd.medium.com.

Buying and Selling TrueUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueUSD (TUSD) is a stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the US dollar, built on the Ethereum blockchain. Created by TrustToken, TUSD provides a digital alternative to USD, offering a stable store of value and means of exchange for people and businesses. TUSD is used for remittances, e-commerce, P2P payments, trading on crypto exchanges, and more.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

