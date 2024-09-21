UMA (UMA) Price Reaches $2.38

UMA (UMA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. UMA has a total market cap of $196.65 million and $35.51 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, UMA has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar. One UMA token can now be purchased for $2.38 or 0.00003780 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About UMA

UMA’s launch date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 120,979,318 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,606,560 tokens. UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project. UMA’s official Twitter account is @umaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for UMA is umaproject.org.

UMA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA (UMA) is an open-source blockchain protocol for creating and trading decentralized financial contracts (synthetic assets). Created by a team of experts, UMA allows users to customize financial products on the blockchain, empowering DeFi applications.”

