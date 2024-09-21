Velas Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $15.50 Million (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. Velas has a market capitalization of $15.50 million and $389,788.12 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0059 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Velas has traded up 26.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00043108 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00007205 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00013314 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00007360 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004339 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,631,985,102 coins. Velas’ official message board is velas.com/en/blog. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official website is velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

