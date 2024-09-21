Venus USDC Price Hits $0.0244 on Top Exchanges (vUSDC)

Venus USDC (vUSDC) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 21st. Venus USDC has a total market cap of $117.23 million and approximately $117.30 million worth of Venus USDC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Venus USDC token can currently be purchased for about $0.0244 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Venus USDC has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Venus USDC

Venus USDC’s total supply is 4,797,022,659 tokens. The official message board for Venus USDC is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus USDC’s official website is app.venus.io/dashboard. Venus USDC’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Venus USDC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus USDC (vUSDC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus USDC has a current supply of 4,710,371,102.548504. The last known price of Venus USDC is 0.02443645 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus USDC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus USDC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Venus USDC using one of the exchanges listed above.

