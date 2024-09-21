Verasity (VRA) Price Hits $0.0039 on Major Exchanges

Verasity (VRA) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. One Verasity token can now be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Verasity has a market cap of $39.11 million and $7.91 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Verasity has traded up 42% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000668 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Verasity Profile

Verasity (VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 98,930,514,635 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,930,514,635 tokens. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

