Vertcoin (VTC) Price Reaches $0.0659 on Major Exchanges

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded 14.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Vertcoin has a market cap of $4.63 million and $13,674.33 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0659 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,963.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $343.27 or 0.00545049 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00009103 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66.83 or 0.00106106 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.72 or 0.00280598 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00030636 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00032125 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.96 or 0.00077732 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 70,313,672 coins. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

