WOO Network (WOO) Price Hits $0.19 on Exchanges

WOO Network (WOO) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. WOO Network has a market cap of $341.35 million and approximately $12.95 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WOO Network has traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar. One WOO Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000297 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

WOO Network’s genesis date was October 30th, 2020. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,225,501,669 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,824,285,050 tokens. WOO Network’s official message board is woo.org/blog/en. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @_woo_x and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOO Network’s official website is woo.org. The Reddit community for WOO Network is https://reddit.com/r/woo_x.

According to CryptoCompare, “WOO Network (WOO) is a deep liquidity network connecting traders, exchanges, institutions, and DeFi platforms. It offers products like WOO X, a zero-fee trading platform, WOOFi, a multi-chain bridge between CeFi and DeFi, and WOOFi DEX, an on-chain order book exchange. The WOO token is the native utility token, providing fee discounts, yield opportunities, and other benefits. Developed by Kronos Research, WOO Network aims to democratize liquidity access. Staking WOO unlocks benefits such as zero-fee trading, referral bonuses, and priority access to new projects. The token can be bridged across multiple blockchains.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOO Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOO Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOO Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

