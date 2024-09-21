Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) Trading 9.2% Higher Over Last Week

Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. During the last seven days, Wrapped AVAX has traded up 9.2% against the dollar. Wrapped AVAX has a total market cap of $158.55 million and approximately $22.84 million worth of Wrapped AVAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped AVAX token can currently be bought for $27.49 or 0.00043644 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000067 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.86 or 0.00266529 BTC.

About Wrapped AVAX

Wrapped AVAX’s total supply is 5,768,322 tokens. Wrapped AVAX’s official website is www.avalabs.org. The Reddit community for Wrapped AVAX is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped AVAX’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax.

Wrapped AVAX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. Wrapped AVAX has a current supply of 6,561,573.47352268. The last known price of Wrapped AVAX is 27.18581545 USD and is down -2.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1115 active market(s) with $46,613,980.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.avalabs.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped AVAX directly using U.S. dollars.

